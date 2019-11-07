Talk about a bonus!

While shopping at Chris Brown’s enormous yard sale in Tarzana, CA. on Wednesday, a woman foun a pill bottle full of weed in a hoodie pocket she purchased at the residence.

The unidentified woman didn’t notice the pill bottle inside of the “Tumbleweed” brand hoodie labeled “Panda Smoke” until she got home, but it definitely was filled with the stickiest of the icky.

Even with hundreds of shoppers who turned out for the big event, no other newsworthy events went down at the big sale except a lot of great bargains. Brown’s garage sale offered uo some great deals, with customers claiming to have walked away with thousands of dollars worth of clothing and sneakers for less than a fraction of the original cost.