In 2002, the highly anticipated, Curtis Hanson wrote and directed film 8 Mile debuted in theaters. The filmed starred a young Marshall Mathers, better known to the world as Eminem, arguably one of the best emcees of this generation.

With the story based in the historic 313 around Em’s character of B-Rabbit, a talented, white rapper with a wreck of home life, but with an all-black crew that reps for him on and off the stage, he’s destined for success. Through a series of embarrassments, betrayals, lyrical and physical battles, B-Rabbit receives the respect he unmistakably earns.

Em’s star-studded co-cast includes his promoter sidekick Future, who is played by famed actor Mekhi Phifer, Papa Doc is B-Rabbit’s arch-nemesis, who is played by Anthony Mackie, Kim Basinger plays Rabbit’s troubled mom and the late Brittney Murphy plays Rabbit’s fair-weather girlfriend in this unconventional, urban drama.

Salute to Eminem, Xzibit, D-12, Njeri Earth, Obie Trice and the other Detroit emcees who made cameo appearances in this classic flick.