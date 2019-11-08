A$AP Rocky is scheduled to perform in Sweden next month. This marks his return to the country for the first time since spending a month behind bars and convicted of assault.

The Harlem rapper will take the stage at Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe on December 11. A portion of proceeds will go to local charity FARR, the Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups. Ironically, he was detained in Stockholm over the Summer.

Rocky was involved in a physical altercation on June 31st with an overzealous fan. He was released in August and was found guilty two weeks later.

“I am of course disappointed by today’s verdict,” Rocky shared in an Instagram at the time. “I want to say thanks again to all of my fans, friends and everyone who showed me love during this difficult time,” he added. “Imma keep moving forward. Thank you to my team, my management, attorneys, label and everyone who advocated for justice.”

Do you think this is a wise move on his part?