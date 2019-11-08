The Italian luxury-goods house, Prada and the industry-leading sportswear brand adidas have joined forces to start a new collaborative journey. The aim of this partnership is to investigate the realms of heritage, technology and innovation – and to challenge conventional wisdom through unexpected strategies. The new vision draws inspiration from the rich legacies of both brands to re-engineer timeless icons, and leverages the houses’ technological footprint to innovate. The path is an evolving and dynamic structure composed of key milestones, marking a significant departure from existing patterns while building on the houses’ strong milieu of shared approaches and pursuits.

Both Prada and adidas are specialists in each of their fields – together, they cross-pollinate, share and blend different facets of technical know-how alongside universal aims of material ingenuity and ceaseless design evolution. This collaboration is built on an authentic fusion of fashion and performance – adidas’ sporting heritage and visionary approach to technological development merges with Prada’s world-renowned history in leather-goods and unparalleled perspective on luxury and quality, synonymous with the label Made In Italy.

The houses have also begun to explore their monumental archives. The first step of this shared journey will debut this year, with the release of two limited-edition Prada for adidas styles that draw on the rich patrimony and iconography of both labels, representing a tribute to timeless classics. Originating in the realm of sport, transposed to street style and now translated to luxury, classics from each are here re-contextualized, visited anew. The first iteration will launch for men and women globally in December 2019, marking a special partnership in both creation and manufacture, as these limited-edition styles will be made entirely by Prada in Italy.

With each partner bringing a unique perspective to a conversation founded on mutual exploration and the search for new boundaries, Prada for adidas is a laboratory for ideas, a new vehicle for creativity.