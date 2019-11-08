Tekashi 6ix9ine remains a hot name in Hip-Hop due to his federal case, which saw him take the stand and snitch. Some of everyone has spoken on his case and now Akon adds himself to the list.

Akon was doing an interview with Capital Xtra when he was asked about 6ix9ine’s statements and he doesn’t exactly see a fault in the “Gummo” rapper’s decision.

“With Tekashi it’s a little different because he comes from a generation that really didn’t have no moral ethic,” said Akon. “I can’t really speak on why he would do that, but most likely it’s for the obvious reasons. But everyone goes through something in their lives that propels them to do things that they feel is in the best interest of themselves. And I think, you really can’t blame him, if what he’s saying is the truth.”

Does Akon’s take make sense? Tekashi’s sentencing is just around the corner.