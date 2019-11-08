Earlier this year ASAP Rocky was detained in Stockholm, Sweden after being arrested for assault, receiving a two-year suspended sentence. Many suspected that he would not head back to the country but he has announced a headlining show in the country this December.

“After tremendous support from the Swedish fans, he returns to Stockholm for a long-awaited gig for all his supporters,” a Live Nation rep said in a statement Friday to The Local.

Fans in Sweden can catch ASAP Rocky at the Ericsson Globe in Sockholm on December 11. The show will support the Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups (FARR).

Rocky was found guilty in August and given a conditional sentence. The case became one of the biggest topics at the world at the time with social media split on the efforts tos uppor the rapper and President Trump taking credit for the work to get him freed.

Tickets for the show go on sale on November 12.