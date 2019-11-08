The second annual ASTROWORLD Festival will go down this weekend in Houston and the line-up has officially been announced featuring Rosalia, Migos, Marilyn Manson and more.

The line up was curated by Scott and brings a diverse list of stars from all genres. The line up is headlined by Travis Scott and leaving the door open for several special guests. The show will also feature Rosalía, Migos, Marilyn Manson, Pharrell Williams, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Gucci Mane, and DaBaby, as well as Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion and Houston All-Stars.

Additional artists to hit the stage include Young Dolph and Key Glock, plus Pop Smoke and Tay Keith, as well as Sheck Wes and Don Toliver from Scott’s Cactus Jack record label.

50,000 guests are expected to hit ASTROWORLD, the festival that sold out without any lineup announcement. However, for those unlucky to grab a seat, a very limited number of additional tickets are available at www.astroworldfest.com so act fast.