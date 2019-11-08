Meteoric Harlem rapper, model and actor Dave East, amassing millions of global views for his ongoing five-part Survival documentary film series, and soon to be opening his Survival Tour Part 1 across the U.S. and Europe, releases his long-awaited debut album Survival, today via Def Jam Record­­ings/Mass Appeal Records.

The Survival album got off to a fast start with back-to-back advance tracks released last month: “Alone” featuring Jacquees; and “Godfather 4” featuring Nas, produced by Green Lantern, also featuring celebrated New Orleans brass band the Soul Rebels, and famed jazz trumpeter and Mass Appeal artist Keyon Harrold. The roster of A-list featured guests on Survival also includes DJ Premier, Teyana Taylor, Rick Ross, The-Dream, Fabolous, Lil Baby, Ty Dolla $ign and others.

Check out the album HERE

SURVIVAL tracklisting:

1. “They Wanna Kill You” featuring DJ Premier

2. “Penthouse” featuring J Black

3. “Godfather 4” featuring Nas

4. “Need A Sign” featuring Teyana Taylor

5. “On My Way 2 School”

6. “Seventeen”

7. “Mama I Made It”

8. “OG” featuring Rick Ross & The-Dream

9. “What’s Goin On” featuring Fabolous

10. “Baby”

11. “Alone” featuring Jacquees

12. “What You Mad At” featuring The Madd Rapper

13. “Everyday” featuring Gunna

14. “Devil Eyes” featuring Mozzy & E40

15. “Night Shift” featuring Lil Baby

16. “Wanna Be a G” featuring Max B

17. “Me & Mines”

18. “Daddy Knows” featuring Ashley Leone

19. “The Marathon Continues” (Nipsey Hussle Tribute)

20. BONUS: “On Sight” featuring Ty Dolla $ign