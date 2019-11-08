Dave East has a song on his upcoming album, Survival featuring Lil Baby called “Night Shift.” It was produced by Murda Beatz and caters to the young Hip Hop listeners who enjoy trap-infused sounds. So it made sense when Dave East revealed that Kodak Black was featured on it. However, Kodak was removed from the track following his disrespectful remarks about Lauren London.

Less than a week after the actress’ lover, Nipsey Hussle, was gunned down, the Florida rapper went on Instagram live insinuating that he wants to step up to take the father of her child’s place. “Lauren London, that baby, though. She about to be out here single,” Black says, as Hussle’s music plays in the background. “I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and (expletive) for (Hussle).

“I ain’t trying to shoot (my shot) at her … I’m saying, listen. She can do two, three years. I’ll try to be like the friend if you need to holler or a shoulder to lean on. She can call my line.”

A lot of people publicly slammed Kodak’s controversial live recording including T.I., The Game, and Los Angeles Power 106 who pledged to ban the “Tunnel Vision” rapper’s music from the radio. Although East didn’t publicly defend his late friend’s girlfriend, he rode for him in another way.

He admitted that his peers told him that a collaboration with Lil Baby and Kodak Black on his album would do good for his sales, but that’s not the proper way to continue the marathon.

During the session, Dave also mentioned that Nipsey was supposed to be featured on the song “Penthouse” but unfortunately, they didn’t get the time to do it before his untimely passing. But he was able to get the beat and keep Nipsey’s vocals in the background, with his family’s approval.

We got the scoop at a private in-studio listening session on Monday evening and we had the pleasure of getting a first-listen to the project and it’s lit.

New York Hip Hop lovers will really enjoy the 18-project which features Teyana Taylor, The-Dream, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Jacquees, E-40, Lil Baby, Max B and Trey Songz. The Harlem rapper showcases his versatility and lyrical prowess on every song as he takes his fans on a journey through survival in New York before he became a famous rapper.

Dave East’s studio debut is out now. How are y’all feeling it?