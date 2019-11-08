By: Amira Lawson



Sub-Saharan Africa is confronting its most noticeably awful dry season in decades, leaving 45 million individuals compromised with hunger.

While the U.S. estimates, approximately 45 million individuals will be “food-deprived in the next half year. Currently, Angola, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Eswatini and Lesotho are countries in South African that officials say already face 11 million individuals that are food-deprived. South Africa has not been receiving its normal levels of rain which is having a huge impact on its wildlife and agriculture. Consecutive tornados and flooding have additionally had a negative impact on the country. 105 elephants have died in Zimbabwe’s natural life over the course of the most recent two months because of the absence of water and vegetation.

According to Forbes, The U.S. Agency for International Development is planning to invest $70 million in agricultural biotechnology in hopes to decrease the levels of hunger across the world. The progressive blend of dry spell and flooding is catastrophic because the majority of water zones there isn’t sufficient drinking water, which implies that both humans and animals have to access the same water points. Prayers are up for those in the Mother Land.