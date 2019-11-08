Hall of Famer Cris Carter is no longer employed by Fox Sports. Carter was the host of First Things First on FS1 but that job seems to have been terminated. Carter had not been on the morning show since October 30th.

Fox Sports statement: "Cris Carter is no longer with Fox Sports. There is no further comment at this time.” — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) November 7, 2019

According to The Big Lead, Carter was suspended from the network pending an investigation that was not disclosed to the outlet. Carter was with FS1 since 2016. Carter hosted the morning show with Sports Analyst Nick Wright.

The reason for Carter leaving the network is unknown at this time. Cris Carter has yet to comment on the situation.