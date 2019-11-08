By: Amira Lawson



Recently, T.I. sparked controversy and is under fire by most, after admitting to going with his daughter Deyjah Harris for her annual GYN appointments to make sure her hymen is intact.

“Yes, I go with her … I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.” the rapper claimed. Going to your daughter’s GYN appointments to make sure her hymen is intact is one thing, but what seems to really grind people’s gears is the fact that T.I. had a completely different approach when finding out that his 15-year-old son was sexually active.

T.I.’s former artist Iggy Azalea chimed in with some comments on the matter. “I really wish the women who interviewed him would have said something to him,” she wrote referring to the Ladies Like Us podcast. She continued by saying, “He has serious control issues with women in all aspects of his life & needs therapy.”

Iggy seems to be one out of many who think T.I. has control issues, tweets spread across twitter involving comments from many who were disgusted and shocked by the rapper’s actions.

“Asking a doctor to check your daughter to see if she has been having sex is humiliating & sick af. & you can’t always tell by a broken hymen. you can break your hymen by hurting yourself on a bike seat.” one comment read.

“This is disgusting, possessive, and controlling *whew*,” another comment wrote. These are are few tweets out of several that Deyjah Harris liked as the controversy grew behind her father’s statement. Neither one of T.I. nor Deyjah’s publicist has spoken out about this matter.

TV talk show host, Jeannie Mai on a recent episode of The Real explained why she supports T.I.’s actions as a dad. “I was a very wild girl I understand how hard it must be to communicate with an opposite-gender, especially at this time. What I ask of T.I. is what is it that you’re concerned about when it comes to the breaking of the hymen or the fact that she’s having sex,” she said.

As you most likely expect, what she said sparked a huge debate in regards to her comments with a response from viewers on both ends of the spectrum.