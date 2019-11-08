Late Academy Award-nominated filmmaker John Singleton will receive the Your Script Produced! Lifetime Achievement Award Fri., Nov. 8, at the Season 1 Awards Dinner at Bombay Palace in Beverly Hills. The screenwriter and director’s daughter Justice Singleton will accept the award on his behalf. The ceremony honors feature and television works and its creators and will be hosted by actress and Your Script Produced! Ambassador Sheila Shah.

Your Script Produced! Founder and Executive Producer Doval Bacall of Doval Bacall Films is proud to recognize Singleton at the inaugural event. “John Singleton has done so much for the industry and we’re having a tribute for ‘Boyz ‘n the Hood’ film leading by Bruno Chatelin (editor and co-founder of Filmfestivals.com who had introduced the film in Cannes in 1991) and his daughter Justice Singleton will be in attendance to receive the Award,” Bacall says. “The competition and John Singleton have a synonymous connection. We’re producing those that Hollywood would otherwise ignore and that’s what John Singleton did. He made a fairy tale into reality and gave opportunity to those that other people would have said ‘No’ to and he said ‘Yes you can.’”

The more than 600 scripts submitted were reviewed by a panel of esteemed judges including actress Sheila Shah, actor Damian Chapa, Filmfestivals.com co-founder Bruno Chatelin, casting director Shannon Makhanian, actor Tim Abell, professional wrestler and actor Rob Van Dam, television writer and producer Angela Harvey, actor Tim Lounibos, actor Mike Beckingham, Emmy-nominated producer and writer Genevieve Wong and marketing guru and film producer Al Maddin.

Season 1 Awards Dinner host Shah is an international actress, producer, advocate and humanitarian. Shah, whose first role was playing an FBI agent in Saw V, recently finished filming television series Professionals and has appeared in Rambo V. She is also an ambassador with charities including CARE, White Ribbon and March of Dimes