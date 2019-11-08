New Kanye West visuals are here.

Following Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian hosted a number of people at the Burberry store in Manhattan to premiere the “Follow God” video. Kim K gave everyone a sneak peek of the video via her Instagram story. Among the attendees including A$AP Rocky, Ricardo Tisci, Tyler The Creator and DJ Clue. Ye gave a speech before showing the video to the guests. The Yeezy owner took to Twitter to announce the video with a message regarding the video.

“My dad came to visit me at one of our ranches in Cody, Wyoming. He talked about his love for fishing, and how he would come here in the summers. It took me 42 years to realize that my dad was my best friend. He asked me, “how many acres is this?” I told him 4000. He replied with these three words: “A black man?”

The Jake Schreier directed video was shot on West’s ranch in Cody, Wyoming. It follows Kanye and his dad, Ray West, as they drive through the Wyoming ranch. “Follow God” debut at number 7 on the Hot 100 charts, while Jesus Is King gave Ye his 9th consecutive number one album.