Master P and his No Limit Records team brought their No Limit Reunion tour to Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis this past weekend, which The St. Louis American reports was a mediocre performance that was met with boos by the crowd.

The No Limit Soldiers were reportedly continuously throughout the concert. The performance was cringing worthy all the way to the closing single “Make Em Say Uhh.” The concert had a two-hour delay before kicking off with Hot Boyz and just as the concert hit a groove, it would be met with another delay. There was also only 30-second snippets of the song performed and did not resemble “any type of traditional concert.”

“It’s been twenty years for us man. And this is the first time ever No Limit Records has ever been in St. Louis, and I want to thank y’all for all the support y’all showed us tonight,” Master P told the crowd.

The performance was called by the publication both “lazy” and “unorganized” and clocked in at one hour and forty minutes.

You can check out the ending of the show below.