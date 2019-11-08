Stephen A. Smith has branded himself as one of the most recognizable personalities on ESPN if not all of the sports media world. Now, he’s going to be paid like it.

The New York Post reports that Stephen A. Smith and ESPN have come to terms on a new five-year contract with a very high annual salary.

In a deal that will make him the highest-paid sportscaster on the network, Smith will earn nearly $8 million per year, surpassing the $6.5 million that Mike Greenberg was getting paid annually. ESPN reportedly gave Smith some of that new salary upfront in an effort to bring him to the negotiating table, despite having one year remaining on his current deal.

The 51-year-old has been with the network since 2005, making waves with his involvement on First Take, The Stephen A. Smith Show, ESPN’s NBA coverage and more. According to the Post, Smith will remain on First Take each morning and expand his role on SportsCenter — including hosting a special Wednesday night edition ahead of their NBA slate that night throughout the season. His radio show, however, is reportedly set to end next year.

ESPN, per the report, is also exploring ways to involve Smith with its subscription service “ESPN+.”