Outkast, The Neptunes, Mariah Carey Nominated for 2020 Songwriter Hall of Fame

The Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees are in and there a few acts holing it down for Hip Hop and R&B.

The 2020 nominees include Outkast, the Neptunes, Eurythmics, R.E.M., Patti Smith, the Isley Brothers, Vince Gill, Journey, Beach Boys’ Mike Love, and more. Mariah Carey, Gloria Estefan, Steve Miller, Motown legend William “Mickey” Stevenson, songwriting duo L. Russell Brown and Irwin Levine, and others are also nominated. Check out the full list of nominees here.

This marks Carey’s second nomination. Last year’s induction included Missy Elliott, John Prine, and Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

The 51st Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards Gala is set to take place June 11, 2020. Who do you think will get inducted next year?