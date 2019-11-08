Ray J Calls Reports of him Meeting With Trump to Pardon Suge Knight ‘False and Corny’

Ray J denied reports that he’s in talks with President Donald Trump to pardon Suge Knight.

The Daily Mail broke the story which the Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star calls “false and corny.”

He flat out shut down all the rumors in the Instagram post below. “This is the second time y’all trying to pull a stunt like this! The story you put up is false and corny! I’ve been working very hard building my companies and staying out of BS! If you wanna post a story about me pls make sure it’s true,” he captioned the clips.

There were recent reports that the former Death Row Records CEO handed over his life rights to Ray J, but he later clarified that his wife owns those rights. Ray is simply handling Death Row Records.

Suge’s fiancée, Toi-Lin Kelly, has the rights to decide on any movie, television, and documentary deals.