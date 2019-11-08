By: Amira Lawson

Skai Jackson may just be 17 years of age, yet she is letting everyone know once she turns 18 she is grown and that’s just that! The actress who we have watched grow up on Disney Channel has been on a number of television shows but is best known for her role on Jessie.

Skai has never failed to express nor defend herself on social media if needed. The young actress took to Twitter to say, “When I turn 18 in 5 months, I don’t wanna hear ‘she’s trying to be grown’ anymore. I WILL be grown.” We’re not sure what’s making the young star feel the need to say those words but as she reaches the peak of her adulthood she is letting it be known she is not here for the negative comments in advance. Skai’s birthday is April 8th, so let’s see just how grown the New York native is talking.