SOURCE SPORTS: Carmelo Anthony is “Shocked” to Still Be Out the League, “2,000 Percent” Wants to Play

We are well into week 2 of the NBA season and Carmelo Anthony is still without a job. Melo last played with the Houston Rockets and has yet to see another shot in the league, despite appearing to be better than a ton of players.

Anthony was caught by SNY who questioned him about his free agency, to which he stated he was “shocked” to be available.

“I don’t really want to get into all that but I’m surprised, of course. It is what it is at this point,” he said. “I’m sitting back waiting to see what happens. Spending time with the family right now, that’s all I can focus on and other things I have going.”

You can see the clip below.