The Los Angeles Clippers win over the Portland Trailblazers Thursday night clinched a major milestone in the career of Head Coach Doc Rivers. The future Hall of Fame coach earned his 900th career win putting him in company with legends like Phil Jackson, Pat Riley, and Larry Brown.

Rivers is the 13th coach to reach 900 career wins and is one of two coaches who are still active, the other being Gregg Popovich. Doc has a career win percentage of .577 according to Basketball Reference.

Doc has always found himself around a winning culture, especially in 2008 when he took the Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett led Boston Celtics to an NBA Finals win. The Celtics went back to the Finals in 2010 only to lose their rematch with Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

After the Big 3 in Boston fell apart, Doc took his talents to the Clippers and helped create “Lob City” with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and Deandre Jordan. Although the Clippers would never reach the Finals with Doc, he did change the historically losing culture of the Clippers during the “Lob City” era breaking out 50 win seasons every year until 2017 when Chris Paul left for Houston.

Doc is in the prime position to get back to a Finals with this revamped Clippers team. The Clippers made the playoffs and beat the Golden State Warriors twice in the playoffs, largely because of their effort on defense, and now adding two superstar talents in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers are one of the favorites to win it all.