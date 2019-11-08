Florida State is in the market for a new head football coach, and one report says they are considering their most famous football alumnus as a candidate.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Thursday night that Deion Sanders has emerged as a candidate for the Seminoles’ head coaching job.

NFL Network analyst and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has emerged as a candidate for the Florida St. head coaching job, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A fascinating situation that could unfold. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2019

Although a superstar in every sense of the word, Sanders has no coaching experience at the college or pro level. The 52-year-old is an offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill high school in Cedar Hill, Texas, where his sons attend. He previously coached at Prime Prep Academy, the school he founded, but he was fired over an assault claim. The school later closed due to financial mismanagement, after Sanders had been fired a second time by the school.

Sanders was in consideration for a job on Willie Taggart’s staff after Taggart was first hired but turned it down.

The eight-time Pro Bowler attended Florida State during the late 1980s, playing three sports: football, baseball, and track. While in college, he once played in a baseball doubleheader in Columbia, S.C., and between games ran a leg for FSU’s 4×100-meter relay team in his baseball pants. On the football field in Tallahassee, Sanders was a two-time consensus All-American.