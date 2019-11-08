Everyone believes in theories, but some theories could be accurate.

Reddit user AngryCentrist, a Rockets fan, went to great lengths this week to see if Harden’s performance in road games could be positively or negatively impacted by the quality of gentlemen’s clubs in the city in which the Rockets are playing. His methodology was actually quite complicated. He compared Harden’s stats in road games to his overall stats over the past four seasons and came up with a formula for determining which games Harden was “sub-par” in or “very sub-par.”

The analysis is extremely in-depth, and the conclusion is hilarious. The Reddit professor found that there is a correlation between Harden’s performance in road games and the quality of strip clubs in the cities where the games take place. Harden’s best performance, according to the research, comes in the city with the “worst” strip clubs, which is Toronto. His worst performances came in Miami, which has the “best” strip clubs.

Reddit user u/AngryCentrist found a correlation between James Harden’s performances and the opponents city quality strip club rating pic.twitter.com/BMQbENKtQC — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) November 7, 2019

Harden has been known to frequent strip clubs since he joined Houston in 2012. According to Complex, one dancer thanked Harden on Facebook over the amount of money he allegedly spent at one establishment.

For what it’s worth, Harden and the Rockets played the Heat this season at the American Airlines Arena. Houston lost 129-100 and Harden had 29 points. It was his lowest total in a road game so far this season.