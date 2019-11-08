Tyler the Creator won big on Thursday at the 2019 Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards. The Grammy-nominated rapper won the WSJ’s Music Innovator of the Year award. The rapper dropped his IGOR album in May.

A$AP Rocky presented the award to his “best friend” and offered a few jokes along with some real praise of the “Cherry Bomb” creator. “Little do y’all know is I hate that mother f—er that’s the truth,” Rocky joked. “All jokes aside, he’s one of my inspirations even though he’s a friend… he innovates, he changes music… It’s an honor to be here and I’m proud of you bro.”

“I’m not prepared with a speech because I’d rather tell yall how i feel right now.” “My whole life I felt like a step-child. In school, at home, and especially in music and rap where I have a profession,” Tyler said in his speech referring to points in his life where he was marginalized whether it be sports, or in school. “I didn’t let any of that shit stop me from doing anything that I wanted to do.”

“While I don’t feel like I’m an innovator but they are,” Tyler said referring to Kanye West, Pharrell, Dave Chappelle, Erykah Badu, Hype Williams and others he listed as his inspiration, “I know it’s a common thread between us.”

Tyler ended his speech thanking the Wall Street Journal for “making it feel like the family finally celebrated my birthday.”

Watch A$AP Rocky’s presentation and Tyler’s speech here.