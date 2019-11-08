Since Alpo’s release from prison in 2015, he has been silent about the murder of his best friend Rich Porter and his admission into the federal witness protection program…until now.

Alpo, who was reenacted by Cam’Ron’s “Rico” character in the cult flick Paid In Full, tells the complete story of how he and his accomplice “Big Head Gary” shot and killed Porter before dumping his body in the woods.

According to the streets (and Don Diva Magazine), Martinez is awaiting his new identity in the witness protection program but hasn’t lost an ounce of respect for the work he put in the streets of Harlem in the 1980s.

In 1991, he was arrested in Washington D.C. for selling drugs but later charged with conspiracy to commit murder, various drug charges, and 14 counts of murder, including the murder of D.C drug dealer Michael Anthony Salters aka Fray and Brooklyn drug dealer Demencio Benson. Facing the possibility of either the death penalty or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, Martinez turned informant and testified against members of his organization. For his testimony against Perry (who received five consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole), Martinez was sentenced to only 35 years in prison.