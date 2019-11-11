There is a first time for everything after all.

Drake took the stage last night at Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw. The OVO head honcho was forced to exit stage left rather quickly after being boo’d by the festival attendees. After performing a combination of nine songs from his illustrious music catalog, Drizzy was not feeling the love and decided to give the displeased crowd an ultimatum.

“Like I said, I’m here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight,” said the “In My Feelings” artist.

Similar to his performance, his words fell upon deaf ears. He was met with medley of “boo’s” and “no’s.” Therefore, he thanked the crowd before leaving the stage.

this was PAINFUL to watch drake literally got boo’d off stage 😭😭 #campfloggnaw pic.twitter.com/Ic6PenmPXc — ➳ trash (@trashminajx) November 11, 2019

Drake’s appearance was simply a casualty of bad timing, but he did not deserve the boo’s. The disappointed crowd expected the seldom seen Frank Ocean after an Instagram live video led them to believe he would be a surprise guest at this year’s Camp Flog Gnaw.

Following Drake’s exits, fans began to chant “We want Frank (Ocean).”

Tyler the Creator hand picks the festival lineup and probably asked Drake to do him a favor. It’s safe to say Drake won’t perform at the annual festival for years to come.

Many people hopped on Twitter to both apologize and make light of what took place.

“imagine being so fucking privileged that when an event doesn’t book the surprise artist you want, you boo 4 Grammy winner Drake off the stage. Unreal,” one fan said.

the audience seein drake at camp flog gnaw pic.twitter.com/wVeNGGsg2J — tram poline🥭 🌈 (@grovymango) November 11, 2019

The 2-day festival also included appearances by Da Baby, YG, 21 Savage, Juice WRLD, Solange and more.