By: Dylan Kemp

Over 50,000 die-hard Travis Scott fans were expected to be at the rapper’s second annual Astroworld Festival this weekend in Houston. Tickets to the festival sold out within minutes of tickets releasing and even before the official lineup was even posted.

On Saturday, just as the gates opened, fans decided to stampede their way into the park, trampling over people in the process. Sources say at least 3 people were injured.

Scott himself had posted a video of the crowd on Saturday morning which shows the madness to get into the park. Fans were climbing over the barricades and rushing the entry gates just to get into the park.

“DA YOUTH DEM CONTROL THE FREQUENCY. EVERYONE HAVE FUN. RAGERS SET TONE WHEN I COME OUT TONIGHT. BE SAFE RAGE HARD. AHHHHHHHHHHH” Travis said in his Instagram post.

According to reports, three people were transported to the hospital with minor leg injuries after being trampled in the stampede. In a recently deleted tweet, Houston PD had said that the event was understaffed and promoters did not plan for such large crowds.

We are successfully working together to support Houston's biggest music festival @astroworldfest at @nrgpark and collaborating closely with the festival to ensure the public safety of everyone attending the event. We look forward to a memorable night. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 9, 2019

Be safe kids…