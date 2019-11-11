Post Malone is back in the driver’s seat of the Billboard 200 album chart with his latest release Hollywood’s Bleeding. This is the fifth nonconsecutive week the rapper has landed at the top of the charts, an accomplishment that has happened for the first time in over a year.

The last album to have a five-week run was Drake’s Scorpion who landed at No. 1 in 2018, however, it was consecutive weeks. Billboard details Bleeding spent its first three weeks on the chart. This week the album moved 78,000 equivalent album units, just passing Kanye West’s Jesus is King by 6,000 units.

Last weekend, Post Malone hosted the 2019 Posty Fest in Dallas bringing Meek Mill, Saint JHN, Pharrell Williams, Jaden Smith, Rae Sremmurd and more to a packed AT&T Stadium a.k.a Jerry World.