Harvard University…. established in 1636… holds the distinction of being the oldest college in the United States and considered one of the top institutions of higher learning in the world. However, that history just doesn’t seem to help the Ivy League when they are matched with the intellect of those Bisons from the real H. U.

You got it right! Puffy’s alma mater, Howard University claimed victory over Harvard University at the 10th Annual State NAACP Conference “Great Debate” on October 28th. This would be the second time that the Washington D.C. school, commonly referred to as “The Mecca,” snagged the honor against Harvard.

What were the two subjects? According to Howard News, the following topics were debated: The Impeachment of President Donald J. Trump and Whether of Not Roc Nation, the business affiliated with Jay-Z, should not have entered into a contract with the NFL. Last year, the topics were about Colin Kaepernick’s taking a knee during the playing of the National Anthem during NFL games and the total ban of automatic weapons for civilian use.

Allegedly, the NAACP sponsored debate is the largest collegiate intellectual competition in the nation.