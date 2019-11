Kanye West Surprised Fans at ASTROWORLD Festival with “Follow God” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” Performance

Kanye West took a little break from the brisk environment of Wyoming to link with Travis Scott for the ASTROWORLD festival in the warmth of Houston.

Ye hit NRG Stadium in Houston to perform “Follow God” from the JESUS IS KING album in front of 50,000 strong. The track was followed by the classic “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and while Mr. West didn’t get the bars off to the Graduation single, the crowd did and he stayed around to enjoy the aura.

You can check out the performance below.