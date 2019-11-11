by: Dylan Kemp



On Sunday night, Kevin Hart appeared at the People’s Choice Awards to accept his award for Comedy Movie Star of 2019. This marks Hart’s first public appearance since his nearly fatal car accident back in September.

“First and foremost, thank God, because I definitely don’t have to be here,” Hart said after Robert Downey Jr. presented him the award.

“Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter: family. I want to thank my wife, my kids, who really stepped up to the plate for me,” Hart stated, giving a sweet shout-out to his wife Eniko Parrish and his kids Hendrix, Kenzo and Heaven.

The actor/comedian then went on to thank his fans for their support through his recovery. “I truly want to thank you guys for being there for at my difficult time.”

This has truly been a tough year for the actor. His year began with the controversy surrounding almost decade-old tweets that featured jokes claiming that he’d tell his son “Stop, that’s gay” if he caught his son playing with a dollhouse, and would go on to break the dollhouse over the child’s head. These tweets would go on to eventually cost him a hosting gig at this year’s Academy Awards.

Then in September, Hart and his colleague were involved in a serious car crash in Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in Malibu, California. This left Hart in critical condition, having to undergo emergency back surgery.

“When you’re moving too fast and doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see. But after my accident I see things differently, I see life from a whole new perspective”