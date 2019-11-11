By: Dylan Kemp

On Wednesday, November 13th, Kodak Black is set to be sentenced for federal firearms charges.

The South Florida rapper has been held in Miami’s Federal Detention Center since May when he was arrested during the 2019 Rolling Loud Miami Festival on federal firearms charges. Kodak originally plead not guilty to the charges but changed to a guilty plea on August 22nd.

Kodak could be looking at anywhere from four to twenty years for breaking federal firearms laws. Each count he’s charged with carries a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years. However, according to Kodak’s plea deal, the government has essentially recommended that he be sentenced on the “low end of the guidance range.” However, Kodak’s fate will be determined by a judge.

Kodak had previously been accused of falsifying documents to illegally have multiple firearms at once. One of the firearms Kodak purchased was found at the scene of a March shooting in Kodak’s hometown of Pompano Beach, FL.

Kodak was reportedly involved in a prison fight a little over a week ago. He had gotten in an altercation with another prisoner and struck a correctional officer in the groin. The C.O. was later hospitalized for his injuries.