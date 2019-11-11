Lil Baby, Ali Tomineek and Shad On The Beat “Toast Up” For Doritos “Spark The Beat”

Lil Baby celebrates the release of his new track, “Toast Up” with the 2019 Doritos Spark The Beat winners, Ali Tomineek and Shad on the Beat. Phoenix, AZ’s own, Ali Tomineek, won the competition back in October. Tomineek was then flown down to Atlanta to record the record in the studio with Lil Baby.

From punch lines to catchy wordplay, Ali shows his diverse skillset on “Toast Up.” He was handpicked by Lil Baby after beating out over 10,000 contestants.

“Ali definitely stood out to me. Everybody else tried to sound like me,” said Lil Baby on picking the winner.

The opportunity was certainly a dream come true for Ali.

“When you get to meet somebody who came from nothing and doing huge things in the game, it sets it in perspective,” said Tomineek.

Ali also stars in the Netflix rap competition show, Rhythm & Flow as well.

Ali was joined by the “Toast Up” producer, Shad on the Beat. Shad hails from Baltimore, MD, but moved to Atlanta to further his career as a producer.

“I already knew what type of beat he would cater to,” said the Shad on the beat about Lil Baby. Producing a track for Lil Baby will certainly increase his chances of getting more production placements.

“Toast Up” had been added to the Quality Control Music playlist and is available on all streaming platforms. Catch some behind the scenes content below.