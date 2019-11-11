Lil Kim’s rise to Queen Bee status is definitely something worth watching on the big screen. With a slew of legends receiving the biopic treatment as of late, Kim might get one herself.

The Brooklyn rapper told the ladies of The Real that she’s indeed ready to tell her life story. She revealed that she has been approached by production companies in the past but wasn’t interested. “I’ve gotten so many offers,” she said. “I’m talking, major offers… even BET, Lifetime, Lionsgate. But the thing is, I had to be ready, and I think now I’m ready to tell the story.”

However, when the biopic does see the light of day it will not be handled by the one person she wanted to do it: John Singleton. The late director previously expressed interest on producing the movie before he passed. “Him and I went [to a party]. He was like, ‘I want you to be my celebrity date.’ But I knew what that meant. He wants to talk, right? So he said to me, ‘Kim, why aren’t we doing this movie? You’re a walking best-seller.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I’m waiting for you.’ I said to him, I always said if I did a movie about my life, I’m not doing it with anybody but you. And then he passed away.”