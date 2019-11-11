The county is celebrating Veteran’s Day today (Nov. 11) but the NBA teams and players will extend the honors of the Armed Roces as a part of NBA Cares Hoops for Troops week, which runs Nov. 7-15.

Donovan Mithcell of the UTA Jazz sported a camouflage edition of his adidas D.O.N. Issue #1 sneakers when he took on the Milwaukee Bucks. Fellow adidas athlete Damian Lillard wore camo custom Dame 6 kick to honor Trail Blazers head of security, Rick Riley, who is an Air Force veteran.

White and camo custom @adidasHoops Dame 6 for @Dame_Lillard tonight honoring Rick Riley, team head of security and an Air Force veteran. pic.twitter.com/Pu3e7xhtYm — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) November 9, 2019

The #WashedKing LeBron James met with military members and their family ahead of the Lakers’ Veterans Night on Sunday as his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, honor local veteran Micah Herndon and surprised him with the mother, wife, and son of his fallen friend, Matt Balland, who he had not seen since the funeral in 2015.

Tonight at @STAPLESCenter we are celebrating Veterans Night in honor of all those who have fought for our country. 🇺🇸 Thank you @PechangaCasino for your continued support of Veterans Night and our troops. pic.twitter.com/1YdmlTtjGU — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 11, 2019

Keeping it in the midwest, Blake Griffin and Tim Frazier met with military members following the Hoops for Troops game in Detroit on Tuesday. Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks made sure his game-worn sneakers went as a gift to a local sergeant who attended their Hoops for Troops celebratory game on Thursday.

the 76ers hosted their first Stars and Stripes clinics for the youth of the Joint Base MDL before the Military Appreciation Game against Charlotte. TJ McConnell of the Indiana Pacers connected with “sideline soldiers” that were guests of the team as they took on the Wizards at home.

Prior to the game tonight @TJMcConnell met with men & women from the @USOofIndiana as a part of Sideline Soldiers presented by @theroomplace! #HoopsForTroops pic.twitter.com/L22342J8rz — Pacers Cares (@PacersCares) November 9, 2019

Celebrations of armed forces also occurred in Utah with Georges Niang and Jeff Green hosting military families from the Hill Airforce Base for bowling, OKC’s Hamidou Diallo and Mike Muscala hosted a FIT clinic for servicemen and women from Vance Airforce Base and the Brooklyn Nets also hosting a Hoops for Troops game and clinic at Fort Hamilton, but also bringing in families to practice.

Photos from tonight’s Hoops for Troops event at Fort Hamilton! We hosted a game for service members and a clinic for them and their families! pic.twitter.com/e8DTjQDJCN — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 5, 2019

.@GeorgesNiang20 and @unclejeffgreen hosted military members and their families from Hill Air Force Base and the Utah National Guard today for an afternoon of bowling #HoopsForTroops 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gOypgl4Ml0 — Utah Jazz Doing Good (@JazzDoingGood) November 9, 2019

Even the league referees participated in honoring troops by donating tickets to the Tragedy Assistance Program families and hosting them courtside for warmups before the Cavs and Wizards played.