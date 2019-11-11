Plies and DaBaby invade Las Vegas in a new music video. The animated duo brings their whimsical energies to this new single. DaBaby continues his rookie of the year type 2019. So far the “Bop” rapper has scored over 20 Hot 100 entries this year. Plies has kept everyone tuned in with hilarious Instagram posts. Now he has returned with the DaBaby assisted “Boss Friends.”

The “Boss Friends” music video includes cameos from Rich Uncle Pennybags, showgirls from Floyd Mayweather’s Girl Collection club and Money Mayweather himself. Plies took to Instagram to show gratitude to one of his boss friends, Floyd, for using his club for the video.

From the South to Sin City, Plies and DaBaby are sure to flex on their boss ish.