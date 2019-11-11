By:Amira Lawson



The early 90s rap female duo is announced to have their own biopic coming to LifeTime Network. GG Towson is said to be playing Cheryl Salt James, and Laila Odom plays Sandra Pepa Denton. GG Towson has been seen previously on your TV screen in TV shows including Everybody Hates Chris, Zoey 101, and Children’s Hospital. Laila Odom has been seen in The Bobby DeBarge Story, Phantom Halo, and Game Shakers. The biopic is set to depict the rap groups rise from college students to stardom.

Salt-N-Pepa is an America is an American hip hop group formed in 1985. The group included the rap duo and DJ Spinderella. They released their major hit single, “Push It” on March 8th, 1987. The movie will also feature other great hits by the icons that include, “Shoop,” “Whatta Man,” and “Let’s Talk About Sex.” The group’s DJ Spinderella is said to be played by Monique Paul. The biopic starts off showing the rap group at Queensborough Community College and the timeline of the rappers as they find a love for hip-hop after recording a song for a friend. Salt N Pepa was amongst the first female rap groups that were unafraid to talk about sex and their experiences with men. The biopic uncovers the relationship of the rap group behind the music, uncovering how their altogether different characters powered their imagination yet, in addition,

tried the obligations of their relationship.

The biopic has yet to have a release date, however, it is expected to come out in 2020.