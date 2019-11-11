Second-year player Collin Sexton lit up the scoreboard in Sunday’s game against the Knicks. “Young Bull” dropped a career 31 points shooting 10-16 from the field, and 5-8 from 3 in a blowout win 108-87 at Madison Square Garden.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide Point Guard is currently averaging almost 19 points a game, slightly up from his rookie season where he averaged 16 a game. The Cavs, clearly in a rebuilding stage are now 4-5 on the season.

“It’s amazing… I just started making shots early and my teammates found me and I just continued to be a pest on defense and we got out and ran,” Sexton told Fox Sports Cleveland in the post-game.

“We’re just playing together. We’re having fun. I feel like when we’re having fun, we’re at our best.”

The Knicks currently in a rebuild are still finding their identity. Knicks 3rd overall pick R.J. Barrett finished with 9 points on 4-11 shooting. Free agency add Julius Randle led the team with 20 points.