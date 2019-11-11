The New York Knicks got blasted by the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers and once again look to be one of the worst teams in the league. Upper management for the Knicks appear to be over their losing ways and president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry spoke with reporters following the game.

“We’re not happy with where we are,” Mills said. “This is not where we expected to be at this point — 10 games in.”

The knicks stand at 2-8 after 10 games and have lost three of their four last games by at least 20 points. Two of those games were in Madison Square Garden.

“I think the lack of consistency, that for the most part we’ve seen it, but you see sporadic efforts, too,” Perry said according to ESPN. “That’s what we talked about as we sat during this game and one of the reasons we wanted to come out and address you guys. Because we got to be consistent in all areas of the game, starting with the effort.”

While this almost sounds like a death sentence for David Fizdale’s tenure as Knicks head coach, Mills let it be known that it not the case.

“We have patience, and we believe in Coach,” Mills said. “And we believe in the group that we put together, but we also know that, as Scott and I both have said a number of times, we need to find a way to have a consistent level of effort and execution.”

As for that roster that is built, it was criticized in the offseason for bringing in too many players that have the same skills. All the while the Brooklyn Nets were building their bid to take over basketball in The Big Apple.

The next game for the Knicks is Tuesday night in Chicago against the Bulls before they get another dose of Kristaps Porzingis on a Thursday trip to Dallas.