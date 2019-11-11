Lamar Jackson is arguably the best athlete in the NFL at the moment, and he once again showcased how impossible he is for defenses to stop during Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

With his Ravens already leading 28-10 in the third quarter, Jackson ripped off one of the best runs we have seen this season from any player — not just a quarterback. He juked numerous defenders and busted out a ridiculous spin move en route to a 47-yard touchdown.

Lamar Jackson is from ANOTHER PLANET. pic.twitter.com/SJS06gmFza — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 10, 2019

Jackson is the best dual-threat quarterback the NFL has seen since Michael Vick. That was probably his best run, but he’s had plenty of others that will make your head spin.

The Ravens won, 49-13. While the result was a foregone conclusion given the gulf in talent between the two teams, no one can accuse Jackson of being predictable. The networks will be airing replays of his 47-yard touchdown run for decades. We know this because a similar play has held a monopoly on the market for electric quarterback runs for the last 17 years Vick’s 46-yard walk-off overtime jaunt for the Atlanta Falcons against the Minnesota Vikings in 2002.

Jackson continues to let his play outshine what his critics have to say about his style of play. After another stellar performance, it’s clear who the front runner for league MVP is right now.