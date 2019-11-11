T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Harris Stopped Following Her Father On IG After “Hymen” Comment

T.I.’s baby girl may not be feeling her dad’s protective tendencies after all.

According to recent reports and social media, Deyjah Harris, daughter of self-proclaimed “King Of The South” Clifford “T.I.” Harris, has unfollowed her father on social media just days after admitting that he takes his daughter to annual gynecologist check ups to “check her hymen” to ensure she is a virgin.

The teenage Harris also unfollowed her mother Tiny and her sister Zonnique Pullins.

Several publications reported that Deyjah’s real opinion about her father’s outspokenness on the “Ladies Like Us” podcast with liked tweets calling T.I.’s actions “possessive”, “disgusting” and “controlling”.

T.I, is not apologetic about making sure his daughter’s virginity stays in tact and allegedly even asked the doctor to “just check the hymen, please, and give me back my results, expeditiously.”