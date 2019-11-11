[WATCH] Trina Goes in on White Woman Who Called her the N-Word in Walmart

Trina was in Walmart shopping, minding her own business when a white privileged woman hurled racial slurs at the rapper because she accidentally bumped into her.

TMZ reports that the police were called after the Baddest B*tch silenced the brave woman. The outlet reports that the lady told Trina, “Watch out n***** b****.”

The rapper went IN on the lady in an epic rant that was caught on video below. “Say it again you dirty-ass bitch! I am a n***** bitch. Say it again! I dare you to say it!” But of course the lady was quiet as as mouse at that point.

The 305 rapper didn’t file a complaint with the police, and fortunately, she didn’t have to put the paws on anybody.