By: Amira Lawson



Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka takes to Twitter to let fans know his plans on releasing music in the year 2020. “Dropping hella music 2020” the rapper wrote. In 2018, the “No Hands” rapper insinuated that he is ready to retire and focus on his family in an interview with Raquel Harper on BET’s Raq Rants. “Life changed for me. People want me to be Hard In Da Paint Waka, but I’m thirty-two years old. I’m a grown-ass man. I just want to be a good husband.”

The mindset must have changed for the Brick Squad Entertainer. Waka Flocka has been recently seen in reality TV shows with his wife, Tammy Rivera in Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta and Marriage Boot Camp. He has admitted to multiple sources that he and his wife would be ready to have a child together, which would be the sibling to her 14-year-old daughter, Charlie Rivera. Fans are excited to hear what the rapper has in store, that brought him out of retirement. We’ll keep you posted in 2020!