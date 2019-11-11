In an upcoming episode of TV One’s Uncensored: Faith Evans, the First Lady of hip-hop R&B details the last time she saw her husband, The Notorious B.I.G. alive—the same night he was murdered in Los Angeles.

Faith Evans was already a well-known songwriter when she married rapper The Notorious B.I.G. and they ultimately became the official hip-hop couple. Following a whirlwind of a marriage with speculations of infidelity, children and alleged betrayal, the rapper was murdered March 9, 1997 in Los Angeles at an after party in Los Angeles, California and Faith reveals she was actually at the same party.

In a new episode of Uncensored, the singer details the last time she saw her husband before hip hop would be changed forever.

Watch the clip below.