By: Amira Lawson



Compton California rapper, YG is back at it again with his public un-support of the President. The rapper invited adult film star Stormy Daniels on stage right before playing his song, “FDT.”

The alleged mistress said “My name is Stormy f***ing Daniels, and I am the reason that Donald Trump is f***ed.” Stormy Daniels claimed to receive money after having sex with Donald Trump more than a decade ago. Trump’s previous lawyer Michael Cohen organized the nondisclosure that paid Daniels $130,000. He was responsible for keeping information that could have hurt Trump’s image from getting to the public during the 2016 election. Cohen is facing three years in jail after confessing to nine charges, including paying women with hush money who claimed that they had affairs with Donald Trump.

Trump has denied all allegations of the two.