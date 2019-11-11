By: Dylan Kemp

YK Osiris was released from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta this past Saturday for the assault of his girlfriend.

He was granted a $150,000 bond after previously being denied bail. In a recently deleted Instagram live video, Osiris jumped right on the gram to tell the world know of his newfound freedom. The video shows the “Worth It” singer in the back of a vehicle making faces and singing along to Akon’s “Locked Up” playing in the background.

On November 4th, the self-proclaimed King Of R&B was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation after he attacked his girlfriend after his birthday party back on September 7th. According to the report, the incident began after his girlfriend discovered a photo of another woman wearing nothing but a towel on YK’s phone. The singer’s girlfriend alleges that after he threatened to slap her, he choked her and bit her face after she ran to the bathroom.

YK Osiris recently released his major-label debut album, The Golden Child, back in October.