By: Amira Lawson



Just about everyone seems to have an opinion on the relationship between the two Love and Hip Hop stars, Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz. Philadelphia rapper, Meek Mill recently just joined the conversation. Although the couple has been continuously bashed for parading their relationship, the two continue to show public affection, despite it all!



Apryl posted a picture of her and her boo, Fizz with the caption, “My goal is that someone sees my page and decides to grow strong, live YOUR life, and not give a f*k.” Meek Mill then commented under the post saying, “Y’all outta pocket for this move, no disrespect.”

As bandmates, B2K singers, Lil Fizz and Omarion spent most of their teenage years together. Apryl is the mother of Omarion’s two children, Megaa and A’mei Grandberry. Fizz responded to the comment by saying, “Only thing outta pocket is what I paid for the dinner”. Yall know Apryl would not let Meek comment without her clap back, she later responded saying, “ “No disrespect. But you tried to talk to me. And that’s not out of pocket…?”



It seems as though, the two Love and Hip Hop castmates don’t really care about the heat they are catching behind their relationship and will continue to express their PDA, regardless.