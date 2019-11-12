According to a confirmed report on Fox5NY, a Boston resident was duped into renting an NYCHA Housing Authority apartment through shared living space site AirBNB.

The apartment was listed on the site with high ratings, so Rachel Valerio figured that her Manhattan reservation was safe, but found a roach trap adjacent to the bed and the apartment smelled of gas.

“Illegal subletting of NYCHA apartments on Airbnb is not permitted by HUD regulations and by our lease agreements. We are investigating the matter,” said NYCHA reps in a statement.

Airbnb refunded Valerio’s money.

New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres says he will hold hearings to assess the extent of Airbnb rentals in NYC housing projects.