Drill rapper Lil Reese was shot at an intersection of Chicago south suburb Country Club Hill Monday afternoon. Police officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to 167th Street and Pulaski Road after reports of a shooting.

ABC 7 Chicago details officers arrived to find a vehicle with fresh blood on the driver’s seat and the ground next to the driver’s side door. Those who were at the scene saw a wounded man taken away from the scene by another man.

The rapper, born Tavares Taylor, was located at South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest and he was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was identified and listed as critical condition.

No arrests have been made, however, Lil Durk provided an update on his condition.

Reese good — DURKIOOO🦅 (@lildurk) November 12, 2019