The Stage EP collaborators are at it again in 2019 with a new project and single out. Curren$y and Smoke DZA are teaming up on a new mixtape titled Prestige Worldwide. The project is scheduled to drop on November 29th. The single, 3-minute manual, was released on Monday.

The track was produced by long-time Curren$y collaborator Monsta Beats. The mixtape title is a homage to the classic comedy movie Step Brothers with Will Farrell and John C. Reilly. The Kushed God and the Hot Spitta linked up on The Stage EP in 2013. Curren$y is no stranger to doing joint projects having collaborated on projects with artists like Wiz Khalifa, Styles P, Trademark da Skydiver, Young Roddy as well as producers like Harry Fraud, Sledgren and Alchemist.